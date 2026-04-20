/‘No one knows what’s going on except…’: Ex-US national security official says Trump has ‘absolutely brilliant’ strategy to force Iran to ‘capitulate’

A former US national security official has defended President Donald Trump’s approach towards Iran, describing it as a calculated strategy aimed at forcing Tehran into “capitulation” through sustained military and economic pressure.

Robert Harward, speaking to Fox News on Sunday (April 19), said the campaign was already placing a significant strain on Iran. He cited a recent maritime incident in which US forces intercepted an Iranian vessel attempting to breach a naval blockade. “There was an Iranian ship that came through today and tried to break the blockade, which the US intercepted,” Harward said, adding that ship movements were being shaped both by choice and by perceived threat.

Rising tensions over Hormuz

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His remarks came amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. After a brief reopening, Iran shut the strait again following the imposition of a US-led naval blockade. Reports have indicated that forces fired on vessels attempting to pass, with two Indian merchant ships among those hit. The situation escalated further after the US seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf.

Trump said the vessel was intercepted after attempting to breach the blockade. Tehran condemned the move as a ceasefire violation and described it as an act of armed piracy, warning of retaliation.

‘No one really knows what’s going on except the president’

Harward also suggested that the broader US strategy involved an element of unpredictability. “No one really knows what’s going on except the president,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s part of his deception plan or not, but the campaign has been absolutely brilliant.” He added that recent US actions had defied expectations, including strikes on Iran and the recovery of a pilot.

“At the end of the day, this strategy will force the Iranian government to capitulate,” Harward said.

‘We’re crushing them economically’: Iran

Also read: Trump says US destroyer struck and seized Iranian cargo ship evading blockade

Iran, however, has responded by tightening its control over the strait, warning that if its oil exports are restricted, it will not allow other countries to pass freely. Harward maintained that Washington’s objective was to restore free navigation while compelling Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. He argued that the ongoing blockade was already having a severe economic impact, saying, “We’re crushing them economically. I’ll be shocked if the regime doesn’t come back to the negotiation table.”