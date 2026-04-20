/Trump says US destroyer struck and seized Iranian cargo ship trying to evade blockade

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 19) said a US destroyer opened fire and took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly tried to evade a US naval blockade.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS SPRUANCE intercepted the vessel TOUSKA after it ignored warnings to stop. “Stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room,” he wrote, adding, “Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel.”

He further described the ship as an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel nearly 900 feet long and “weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier,” claiming it attempted to breach what he referred to as a naval blockade. “The Touska is under US Treasury sanctions because of its prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship and are seeing what’s on board,” Trump said.

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The development comes as Iran has rejected participation in a second round of peace talks, citing “Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday.

Separately, Fars News Agency and Tasnim News Agency, quoting unnamed sources, reported that Tehran has not yet taken a final decision on attending the talks, with the overall atmosphere described as “not very positive.” One source cited by Fars said lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports remains a key condition for dialogue.

Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed that a second round of negotiations with Iran is being planned in Islamabad, Pakistan. Speaking to ABC’s Jonathan Karl, he expressed confidence about a deal while accusing Tehran of “serious violations” during a recent two-week ceasefire.

“It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me,” he said.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening for negotiations.”

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable deal, and I hope they take it. If they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran,” he added.

Trump also confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, who led the earlier round of talks that failed to produce a breakthrough, will not attend the upcoming negotiations due to security constraints. “It’s only because of security,” Trump said, adding, “JD’s great.”