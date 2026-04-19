Iran has rejected participation in a second round of peace talks, citing “Washington’s excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire,” the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday (April 19).

IRNA pointed to Washington’s “maximalism and unreasonable and unrealistic demands, frequent changes of positions, constant contradictions and the continuation of the so-called naval blockade,” adding that “in these circumstances, there is no clear prospect of fruitful negotiations.”

Other Iranian outlets, including Fars News Agency and Tasnim News Agency, quoted anonymous sources as saying Tehran has not taken a final decision on participation, with the overall atmosphere described as “not very positive.” One source cited by Fars said lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports remains a key precondition for any talks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The developments come as US President Donald Trump confirmed that a second round of negotiations with Iran is being planned in Islamabad, Pakistan. Speaking to ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Trump expressed confidence about securing a deal while accusing Tehran of “serious violations” during the recent two-week ceasefire.

“It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me,” he said.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan. They will be there tomorrow evening for negotiations.”

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he added.

Trump also clarified that Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation in the first round of talks that failed to produce a breakthrough, would not attend the upcoming negotiations. He cited security constraints, saying the Secret Service could not arrange protection on short notice.

“It’s only because of security,” Trump said, adding, “JD’s great.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in what analysts interpret as efforts to convince Tehran to join the second round of negotiations in Islamabad.

“I had a warm and constructive conversation with President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian this evening on the evolving regional situation. I appreciated Iran’s engagement, including its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran,” Sharif wrote on X.

“I also shared insights from my recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye. I assured him that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains fully committed to its role as an honest and sincere facilitator of lasting peace and regional stability,” he added.