/US: Eight children killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect shot dead after chase

At least eight children, including a one-year-old, were killed in a shooting during a domestic disturbance in the US state of Louisiana early Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The incident took place around 6 am in Shreveport, with a total of 10 people shot.

The victims ranged in age from one to about 14 years old, with authorities confirming that some of the children were related to the suspected gunman. Officials said they are still piecing together the sequence of events across what they described as a large and complex crime scene spanning multiple locations.

“This is an extensive scene, unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” police chief Wayne Smith said, as quoted by AP.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The suspected shooter fled the scene after the attack, triggering a police pursuit. He was later tracked down and shot dead by officers following a vehicle chase that ended in Bossier City. Authorities confirmed that no police personnel were injured during the operation.

State police have taken over the investigation at the request of local authorities and are continuing to gather evidence, including photos and videos from the public. Officials said the motive behind the attack remains unclear as the probe continues.