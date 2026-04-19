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IPL 2026: Priyansh, Connolly help Punjab Kings continue dazzling form, beat LSG to cement top spot

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 23:21 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 23:21 IST
IPL 2026: Priyansh, Connolly help Punjab Kings continue dazzling form, beat LSG to cement top spot

IPL 2026: Priyansh, Connolly help Punjab Kings continue dazzling form, beat LSG to cement top spot Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS beat LSG by 54 runs and now have five wins in the tournament. With the win, Punjab remain the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 as they march towards the Playoffs. 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) cemented their place at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) standings on Sunday (April 19) as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS beat LSG by 54 runs and now have five wins in the tournament. With the win, Punjab remain the only unbeaten side in the IPL 2026 as they march towards the Playoffs. Priyansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87) were the stars of the match as they also put in 182 runs for the second wicket.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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