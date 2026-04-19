/IPL 2026: Heartbreak for CSK as run-getter Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring tear

In a heartbreaking development for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), their top run-getter this season and batting prodigy, Ayush Mhatre, has torn his hamstring midway through the run chase against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026. Mhatre, who walked in as an Impact Sub for seamer Gurjapneet Singh, was in top form, having smashed 30 off just 12 balls before clutching his hamstring after completing a double. He threw his helmet and appeared in pain before CSK physiotherapist Tommy Simsek attended to him immediately.

After receiving treatment, Mhatre attempted to carry on, barely completing a single on the next delivery. Still visibly hampered, he swung hard at the following ball, aiming for extra cover, only for Heinrich Klaasen to pluck a stunning catch out of the air, ending his promising innings.



"Obviously, a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," the CSK batting coach Mike Hussey said at the post-match presser. "It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us."



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Mhatre is CSK’s best batter this season, completing 201 runs in six contested matches thus far, while striking at 177.87.

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Meanwhile, Urvil Patel, who made his CSK debut last season, having scored 68 runs in three outings at an unbelievable strike-rate of 212.50, might replace the U19 Indian captain from the next game onwards.



"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well," Hussey continued. "We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so, it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.



"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance,” he added.

Is Mhatre out for the remainder of IPL 2026?

Perhaps!



Although the scan results are yet to reveal its degree, a hamstring tear usually takes up to six months to recover, depending on its grade.



"I mean, it's hard to say," Hussey said. "He didn't last too many balls after the injury, Ayush. But yeah, it's obviously going to affect his batting because he was hitting the ball so well and scoring boundaries almost at will. So, it's definitely going to have an effect for sure."

