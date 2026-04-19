Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /BCCI likely to extend Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ahead of 2027 World Cup

BCCI likely to extend Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ahead of 2027 World Cup

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 14:03 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 14:03 IST
BCCI likely to extend Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ahead of 2027 World Cup

Ajit Agarkar Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

BCCI set to extend chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s contract until June 2027, aiming for continuity ahead of the next ODI World Cup amid a major team transition after multiple ICC titles.

Ajit Agarkar, who currently chairs India’s senior men’s selection committee, is expected to receive an extension of about one year after his present term ends in June. According to indications from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the move is aimed at preserving continuity as the team prepares for a busy global calendar. If approved, his tenure would run through June 2027, covering a period in which India has enjoyed significant success, including multiple ICC trophy wins and a strong return to dominance in world cricket.

As per a BCCI official quoted by The Indian Express, the transition under Agarkar has been smooth, with the selection group showing a willingness to take bold, results-driven calls.

“Under Agarkar’s tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him," said BCCI official.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under Agarkar’s oversight, India ended a prolonged wait for major ICC silverware, winning back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, along with the Champions Trophy.

The side also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, reinforcing its status as a consistent contender in white-ball cricket. With another ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, the BCCI reportedly views stability in selection leadership as an important factor.

Trending Stories

His period in charge has also coincided with a significant transition phase. Senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have stepped away from Test cricket, prompting a reshaping of leadership across formats.

Shubman Gill has taken over Test captaincy, while Suryakumar Yadav now leads the T20I side. Test results have been uneven, including a home defeat to South Africa and a 3-0 series loss to New Zealand, but the limited-overs teams have continued to perform strongly.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics