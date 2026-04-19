/BCCI likely to extend Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector ahead of 2027 World Cup

Ajit Agarkar, who currently chairs India’s senior men’s selection committee, is expected to receive an extension of about one year after his present term ends in June. According to indications from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the move is aimed at preserving continuity as the team prepares for a busy global calendar. If approved, his tenure would run through June 2027, covering a period in which India has enjoyed significant success, including multiple ICC trophy wins and a strong return to dominance in world cricket.

As per a BCCI official quoted by The Indian Express, the transition under Agarkar has been smooth, with the selection group showing a willingness to take bold, results-driven calls.

“Under Agarkar’s tenure, the team had a seamless transition and was fearless in taking bold decisions. The board felt he should continue. The BCCI officer bearers will be speaking to him on the sidelines of IPL games to update him," said BCCI official.

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Under Agarkar’s oversight, India ended a prolonged wait for major ICC silverware, winning back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, along with the Champions Trophy.

The side also reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil, reinforcing its status as a consistent contender in white-ball cricket. With another ODI World Cup scheduled for next year, the BCCI reportedly views stability in selection leadership as an important factor.

His period in charge has also coincided with a significant transition phase. Senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin have stepped away from Test cricket, prompting a reshaping of leadership across formats.