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IPL 2026 | Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Matheesha Pathirana to squad - Watch

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 11:35 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 12:54 IST
IPL 2026 | Kolkata Knight Riders welcome Matheesha Pathirana to squad - Watch

Matheesha Pathirana Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Matheesha Pathirana joins bottom-placed KKR after regaining fitness, as the team looks to strengthen its struggling bowling in IPL 2026.

Sri Lanka’s star pacer Matheesha Pathirana has finally linked up with Kolkata Knight Riders, handing a much-needed lift to a team that has endured a difficult start to the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The franchise shared glimpses of the quick’s arrival across its social media platforms. KKR are currently at the bottom of the points table and will hope his presence can help them improve. Pathirana had been out of action after suffering a calf injury during the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. Having completed his recovery, he has now passed Sri Lanka Cricket’s fitness tests and secured the necessary clearance to participate. The pacer has joined the squad ahead of their upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

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When will he play?

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Even though Pathirana has joined the team, he may not play immediately. He will likely undergo a few practice sessions, allowing the medical staff to check his fitness before deciding. The right-arm quick, who was signed for INR 18 crore at the last IPL auction, had been anticipated to miss the early part of the season due to injury.

Though there were initial expectations of his return before the clash with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, his comeback has taken slightly longer than hoped.

KKR’s struggles this season

The team’s disappointing run so far has largely been due to an underperforming bowling attack. The unavailability of Mustafizur Rahman, combined with injuries to Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, has significantly weakened their pace resources. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has struggled for form, leaving Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy to carry the bulk of the spin duties.

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Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have managed just a single point from six games, courtesy of a rain-hit encounter against Punjab Kings.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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