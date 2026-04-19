/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings? check result

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to fourth place in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings on Saturday (Apr 18) after edging past Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match went down to the final over, with Hyderabad holding their nerve to seal a narrow win. The result took SRH to six points from six games, while CSK remained seventh on the table. Batting first, Hyderabad put up an imposing 194/9, powered by a blistering 59 off 22 from Abhishek Sharma and a steady 59 off 39 by South African veteran Heinrich Klaasen.

Chasing the target, Chennai suffered an early setback when opener Sanju Samson fell for just seven. Impact substitute Ayush Mhatre built some momentum with a rapid 30 off 13, but his promising knock was cut short by a sharp catch from Klaasen.

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Contributions from Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan kept the chase alive, yet Chennai struggled to rebuild after the early damage.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad later pointed to the lack of solid partnerships during the middle overs as a key reason for the loss.

With the ball, Hyderabad were led effectively by Eshan Malinga, who took three important wickets for 29, while, Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered a valuable spell of 2/31 in four overs. Skipper Ishan Kishan credited the young bowling unit for defending what he felt was a slightly below-par total, praising their execution under pressure.

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Earlier in the innings, SRH’s openers Abhishek and Travis Head provided a strong start, putting on 75 runs in the powerplay. However, the momentum dipped briefly with quick dismissals of Head and Kishan, followed soon by Abhishek.

Klaasen then anchored the innings before being dismissed by pacer Anshul Kamboj, who stood out for Chennai with figures of 3/22.