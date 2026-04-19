Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings? check result

Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings? check result

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 19, 2026, 10:21 IST | Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 10:21 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings? check result

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan speaks with Chennai Super Kings' skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to fourth in the standings on Saturday (Apr 18) after a 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, while CSK remained seventh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to fourth place in the Indian Premier League 2026 standings on Saturday (Apr 18) after edging past Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match went down to the final over, with Hyderabad holding their nerve to seal a narrow win. The result took SRH to six points from six games, while CSK remained seventh on the table. Batting first, Hyderabad put up an imposing 194/9, powered by a blistering 59 off 22 from Abhishek Sharma and a steady 59 off 39 by South African veteran Heinrich Klaasen.

Chasing the target, Chennai suffered an early setback when opener Sanju Samson fell for just seven. Impact substitute Ayush Mhatre built some momentum with a rapid 30 off 13, but his promising knock was cut short by a sharp catch from Klaasen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Contributions from Matthew Short and Sarfaraz Khan kept the chase alive, yet Chennai struggled to rebuild after the early damage.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad later pointed to the lack of solid partnerships during the middle overs as a key reason for the loss.

With the ball, Hyderabad were led effectively by Eshan Malinga, who took three important wickets for 29, while, Nitish Kumar Reddy also delivered a valuable spell of 2/31 in four overs. Skipper Ishan Kishan credited the young bowling unit for defending what he felt was a slightly below-par total, praising their execution under pressure.

Trending Stories

Earlier in the innings, SRH’s openers Abhishek and Travis Head provided a strong start, putting on 75 runs in the powerplay. However, the momentum dipped briefly with quick dismissals of Head and Kishan, followed soon by Abhishek.

Klaasen then anchored the innings before being dismissed by pacer Anshul Kamboj, who stood out for Chennai with figures of 3/22.

CSK, one of the tournament’s most decorated sides, are still awaiting the return of MS Dhoni, who has yet to feature this season as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics