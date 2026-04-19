/IPL 2026 updated points table: SRH enter top four, CSK stay seventh

The Indian Premier League 2026 standings after Match 27 highlight just how competitive the tournament has become. Punjab Kings hold the top spot with nine points from five matches and remain unbeaten. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are right behind them, each with eight points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have climbed to fourth place with six points, forming a tightly packed mid-table alongside Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are struggling in seventh with only four points, while Kolkata Knight Riders remain at the bottom without a win.

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At Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 10-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring clash. Strong performances from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 59 off 22 balls and Heinrich Klaasen, with 59 off 39, powered SRH to an imposing total of 194/9. Their aggressive approach in the powerplay laid a solid foundation, even as wickets fell at regular intervals later on.

While, Chennai Super Kings started their chase positively, with Ayush Mhatre and Matthew Short contributing valuable runs. However, consistent wickets disrupted their momentum. Eshan Malinga led the bowling effort with three crucial dismissals, while Nitish Kumar Reddy added two more.

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Despite a late effort from the lower order, CSK finished at 184/8, falling short of the target. SRH held their composure in the closing overs to secure a vital win, lifting themselves into the top four and dealing another setback to CSK’s season.

IPL 2026 Points Table after SRH vs CSK