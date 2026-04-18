/Bayern Munich close in on back to back Bundesliga title as Dortmund lose to Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund suffered a devastating 1-2 defeat in the Bundesliga on Saturday (April 18) as Bayern Munich neared back-to-back league title success. Playing against Hoffenheim away from home, the defeat means the record German champions can seal the title on Sunday when they host Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena. Bayern will need only a point on Sunday to win the Bundesliga, while they are already focusing on the Champions League semis, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern closes in on title

Second-placed Dortmund's defeat leaves Bayern, who host Stuttgart on Sunday, 12 points clear with a game in hand. The defending champions need just a point to claim their 35th German title. Club record goalscorer Andrej Kramaric converted two penalties, bringing his career total to 156 for Hoffenheim, to help the hosts move past Bayer Leverkusen into fifth spot.

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Unlike Dortmund, who have all but locked up second place, Hoffenheim still have plenty to play for as they chase a Champions League berth, and dominated proceedings in the opening half. Just before the break, Dortmund defender Niklas Suele fell awkwardly in the box and handled the ball.

Kramaric converted the penalty as Suele was helped from the pitch with a knee injury. Substitute Serhou Guirassy pulled one back for the visitors, but Hoffenheim were awarded another penalty in stoppage time, which Kramaric once more dispatched to grab victory. Dortmund have now lost their past two matches, having previously suffered just two defeats across the entire campaign.

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Marie-Louise Eta losses on Union Berlin debut

New Union coach Marie-Louise Eta, the first female manager of a men's team in the top five European leagues, suffered a setback on her debut, going down 2-1 at home to relegation battlers Wolfsburg. Appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, Eta received a rapturous response from the home crowd when her name was announced pre-match.

Union were quickly on the back foot when Patrick Wimmer scored after 11 minutes. Dzenan Pejcinovic added another just after the break to help Wolfsburg move two points behind St Pauli in the relegation play-off spot and six from safety. Union's Oliver Burke scored a late goal, but despite the defeat, the Berliners remain six points ahead of the relegation play-off spot with four games left to play this season.