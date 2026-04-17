/Premier League: All title permutations explained ahead of Man City vs Arsenal contest

The Premier League title race will have its decisive moment on Sunday (April 19) as Manchester City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Separated by six points, Arsenal lead the standings, but Man City will have their fate in their own hands as they chase a seventh Premier League title under Pep Guardiola and ninth overall. So what are the Premier League title permutations and how could the title race swing, here is a detailed look.

What is the current scenario?

Arsenal will enter Sunday’s match at the Etihad as league leaders and will still remain top even if they lose to Man City. However, equations will change big time if Pep manages to get the better of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. The Gunners will start the day with 70 points from 32 matches, while Man City will start on 64 points from 31 matches.

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Arsenal’s equation to win Premier League title

In case Arsenal win on Sunday, the Gunners will need 10 more points from the remaining five matches to seal the Premier League title. In case of a draw against Man City, Arteta’s side will still be in pole position as they will need 13 points from the possible 15 to win the title. If Man City drops more points in the rest of the season, the above equation could be influenced big time and Arsenal could seal the title earlier than predicted.

When could Arsenal win the Premier League title?

In case of a win on Sunday, the Gunners will need 10 more points to win the title, provided Man City win all their remaining matches. However, in case Man City lose their next three matches, including Sunday and Arsenal win their next three matches, including a win on Sunday, the Gunners will seal the title on Matchday 36.

In case City lose on Sunday but win their remaining matches, Arsenal will seal the title on Matchday 37 when they host Burnley.

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Man City’s equation to win Premier League title

Man City will need nothing less than a win on Sunday to keep their fate in their own hands. Any other result will see Arsenal in pole position unless the North London side drops points in the remaining matches. Realistically, if Man City win their remaining seven matches, they will still need a favour from other sides. If City win all matches, they will have 85 points and if Arsenal win all their matches, excluding the head-to-head match against Pep and his side, they will also have 85 points.

This will mean that either Arsenal should drop points in one of the remaining five matches after Sunday, or else the title will be decided on goal difference (GD).

Currently, Arsenal have a GD of +38 and Man City have +35; however, this equation will also be changed based on Sunday’s head-to-head match.