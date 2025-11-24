LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League

Published: Nov 24, 2025, 12:19 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 12:19 IST

From Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Ashish Nehra and Harshal Patel

Kagiso Rabada - 64 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Kagiso Rabada - 64 matches

Proteas star pacer Kagiso Rabada tops the list of bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 64 matches.

Lasith Malinga - 70 matches
(Photograph: AFP;)

Lasith Malinga - 70 matches

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 70 matches.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in 2013.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 81 matches

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is third on this list, taking 81 matches to achieve this milestone.

Harshal Patel - 81 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Harshal Patel - 81 matches

Indian pacer Harshal Patel is the fourth quickest to reach 100 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 81 matches.

Ashish Nehra - 83 matches
(Photograph: AFP)

Ashish Nehra - 83 matches

The former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra, is next on this list. He took 83 matches to achieve 100 wickets in Indian Premier League.

He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.

