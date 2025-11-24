/Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League

From Kagiso Rabada to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, here's a look at the top five bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. This list also includes Lasith Malinga, Ashish Nehra and Harshal Patel
Proteas star pacer Kagiso Rabada tops the list of bowlers fastest to 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL). To achieve this milestone, he took 64 matches.
Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga is second on this list. To achieve this milestone, he took 70 matches.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in 2013.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is third on this list, taking 81 matches to achieve this milestone.
Indian pacer Harshal Patel is the fourth quickest to reach 100 wickets in IPL. He achieved this milestone in 81 matches.
The former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra, is next on this list. He took 83 matches to achieve 100 wickets in Indian Premier League.
He achieved this feat during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017.