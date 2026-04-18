/Premier League: Chelsea star Moises Caicedo signs seven year contract extension

Chelsea's record signing, Moises Caicedo, has penned a new seven-year deal with the club, keeping him in West London. Caicedo, one of the best players in Chelsea’s recent history, played a crucial role in the club winning the Club World Cup last summer and the UEFA Conference League. His current contract was due to expire in the summer, but will now stay at the club until 2033, having been signed from Brighton in 2023.

Caicedo signs new deal

The Ecuador international cost Chelsea a then-British record fee of £115 million ($156 million) and has lived up to that hefty price tag. With 140 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, Caicedo has become central to the long-term planning of the club's owners.

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"I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea," Caicedo told Chelsea's website.

"I believe in this team, this club and I know we're going in the right direction. We've only just begun together.

"There is still a lot more to achieve, and I'm very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.

"We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen."

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Caicedo's decision to commit his future to Chelsea marks the second significant contract in recent weeks after Blues captain Reece James signed a new deal in March. The 24-year-old's deal is a welcome boost for Chelsea during a troubled period. Liam Rosenior's side have slipped to sixth place in the Premier League after winning just one of their last seven top-flight matches.

They also crashed out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea face Manchester United on Saturday in a crucial game in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-five finish.