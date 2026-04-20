/Indian NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, meets Saudi leaders amid West Asia war, Hormuz tensions

Amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US that is nearing its end and a de-stablised West Asia, India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday (Apr 19). The Indian NSA held high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership focusing on bilateral relations, energy cooperation and regional developments, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said. According to the statement, discussions covered a wide range of strategic and regional issues of mutual interest between the two countries. "During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interest," the embassy added.