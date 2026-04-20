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Indian NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, meets Saudi leaders amid West Asia war, Hormuz tensions

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 20, 2026, 10:17 IST | Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 10:17 IST
Indian NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, meets Saudi leaders amid West Asia war, Hormuz tensions

NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, discusses bilateral, regional issues with Saudi ministers Photograph: (x/@IndianEmbRiyadh)

Story highlights

Ajit Doval visited Riyadh, holding key talks with Saudi leaders on energy, regional issues, and bilateral ties. Earlier, he met Rustem Umerov to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming India’s focus on diplomacy and peaceful resolution.

Amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the US that is nearing its end and a de-stablised West Asia, India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday (Apr 19). The Indian NSA held high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership focusing on bilateral relations, energy cooperation and regional developments, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said. According to the statement, discussions covered a wide range of strategic and regional issues of mutual interest between the two countries. "During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interest," the embassy added.

"NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He had meetings with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban," the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in a post on X.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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