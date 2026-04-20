/A lesson from 1984: Trump advised to take a page from Ronald Reagan’s Lebanon playbook for Iran

Talking about Reagan’s foreign policy on Lebanon and the withdrawal of troops, he said, “The region is not ours to fix. President Reagan chose this path in Lebanon in ‘84, withdrawing U.S. forces after the Beirut barracks bombing once it became clear the mission’s stabilization goals could not be met, effectively ending direct American military involvement and avoiding a deeper quagmire and long-term entrenchment in the region.” Kent warned that if Trump decides to target civilian infrastructure in Iran, he risks creating “another generation of radicalized Iranians who will rally around the regime and escalate the war by any means possible.”