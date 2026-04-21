/Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns from Trump's cabinet as labour secretary amid misconduct allegations

US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has left President Donald Trump’s cabinet, according to a White House announcement on Monday (April 20), following allegations of misconduct and internal investigations involving her conduct in office. The administration said Chavez-DeRemer will depart to take a position in the private sector. “Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives.”

Cheung added that Keith Sonderling, the deputy labor secretary, will serve as acting labor secretary. Chavez-DeRemer’s exit marks the third Cabinet departure under President Donald Trump in recent months. Unlike previous resignations, the announcement was made by a White House spokesperson rather than directly by the president. Her departure follows reports of internal scrutiny and investigations that surfaced earlier this year.

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The former Labor Secretary was reportedly under investigation for alleged misconduct, including claims of an affair with a member of her security detail, as well as a separate internal watchdog probe into accusations that she misused her office. The scrutiny was further intensified by additional allegations involving her husband. Lori Chavez-DeRemer served in the role for over a year and was confirmed on March 10, 2025.