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Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Canadian woman killed, several injured; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reacts

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 02:35 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 02:35 IST
Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Canadian woman killed, several injured; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reacts

A police patrol vehicle is seen at the Teotihuacan archaeological zone following a shooting in Teotihuacan, State of Mexico, on April 20, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

A Canadian woman was killed, and several others were injured in shooting at Teotihuacan; the gunman died by suicide; authorities are investigating the incident

A Canadian woman was shot dead, and four other people were injured by a gunman on Monday (April 21) at Mexico's famed Teotihuacan archaeological site, authorities said. The gunman killed himself after opening fire at the popular tourist destination, home to pre-Aztecan pyramids, said Cristobal Castaneda, the security secretary for Mexico state, where the site is located.

Videos on social media show the gunmen firing periodic shots from halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon while tourists take cover behind the stairs below. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement on her X account that federal and state security forces were being deployed to the site and that her administration is in contact with the Canadian government. "What happened today in Teotihuacan hurts us deeply. I express my sincerest solidarity to the people affected and their families," Sheinbaum wrote on her X account.

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Police said a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were recovered at the scene. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the Canadian embassy. The pre-Hispanic pyramids and ruins of Teotihuacán, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are among Mexico’s most visited tourist attractions. State Security Secretary Cristobal Castaneda Camarillo told reporters on Monday (April 20) that the injured include two Colombians, a Russian, and a Canadian.

The federal government’s Security Cabinet announced the death of a Canadian woman on social media. “According to preliminary information, a man fired shots … and subsequently took his own life. Unfortunately, a woman of Canadian nationality lost her life and, to date, we have information about several people who were injured,” the Security Cabinet said in the statement.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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