/Teotihuacan Mexico shooting: Canadian woman killed, several injured; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reacts

A Canadian woman was shot dead, and four other people were injured by a gunman on Monday (April 21) at Mexico's famed Teotihuacan archaeological site, authorities said. The gunman killed himself after opening fire at the popular tourist destination, home to pre-Aztecan pyramids, said Cristobal Castaneda, the security secretary for Mexico state, where the site is located.

Videos on social media show the gunmen firing periodic shots from halfway up the Pyramid of the Moon while tourists take cover behind the stairs below. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement on her X account that federal and state security forces were being deployed to the site and that her administration is in contact with the Canadian government. "What happened today in Teotihuacan hurts us deeply. I express my sincerest solidarity to the people affected and their families," Sheinbaum wrote on her X account.

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Police said a firearm, a bladed weapon, and live cartridges were recovered at the scene. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the Canadian embassy. The pre-Hispanic pyramids and ruins of Teotihuacán, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are among Mexico’s most visited tourist attractions. State Security Secretary Cristobal Castaneda Camarillo told reporters on Monday (April 20) that the injured include two Colombians, a Russian, and a Canadian.