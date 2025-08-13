Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Hegseth vs Driscoll: The power struggle inside the Pentagon goes public

Hegseth vs Driscoll: The power struggle inside the Pentagon goes public

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 02:15 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 02:15 IST
Hegseth vs Driscoll: The power struggle inside the Pentagon goes public

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine stand at attention as U.S. Army carry teams move flag-draped transfer cases at Dover Air Force Base March 07, 2026 in Dover, Delaware Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Pentagon tensions rise as Pete Hegseth and Daniel Driscoll clash over Army leadership, firings, and reforms amid internal disputes and political scrutiny

Tensions inside the Pentagon surfaced in early 2025 after Army Secretary Dan Driscoll reportedly clashed with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over authority and decision-making. Soon after Driscoll’s first day at the Pentagon, he proposed arranging a visit for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to meet soldiers and discuss Army reforms. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth objected sharply, telling Driscoll that he was in charge and ordering him to stay in his lane, according to people familiar with the encounter. The meeting ended abruptly.

The exchange marked an early moment in what has become a strained relationship between the two senior officials. The tension became public during a congressional hearing, where Driscoll spoke about his respect for former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was dismissed on April 2. “I, too, love Gen. George,” Driscoll told lawmakers, calling him “an amazing, transformational leader.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

White House officials later said Hegseth retains the president’s confidence, while praising both leaders. “President Trump has effectively restored a focus on readiness and lethality across our military with the help of leaders like Secretary Hegseth and Secretary Driscoll,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon spokesman, added that Hegseth “maintains excellent working relationships with the secretaries of every military service branch, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.”

However, insiders described growing friction, including disputes over personnel decisions, promotions, and internal investigations. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery criticized the firing of Gen. George, saying: “Effectively stripping the Army of a senior leader in a wartime environment, while trying to undergo transformation procurement-wise, I couldn’t think of two things I’d rather not do than that.”

Trending Stories

Reports also surfaced of internal disagreements over leaked classified information, personnel removals, and disputes involving senior Army leadership tied to former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. By April 2025, Hegseth dismissed Gen. George in a brief phone call without prior notice, according to people familiar with the matter.

Driscoll later told lawmakers: “There is no person who has more respect for General George and his 42 years of service, his Purple Heart, his wife, Patty, their grandkids, their kids. I adore them,” Driscoll said. He also reaffirmed his position publicly: “Serving under President Trump has been the honour of a lifetime and I remain laser focused on providing America with the strongest land fighting force the world has ever seen,” Driscoll said. “I have no plans to depart or resign as the Secretary of the Army.”

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics