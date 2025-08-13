/Hegseth vs Driscoll: The power struggle inside the Pentagon goes public

Tensions inside the Pentagon surfaced in early 2025 after Army Secretary Dan Driscoll reportedly clashed with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over authority and decision-making. Soon after Driscoll’s first day at the Pentagon, he proposed arranging a visit for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to meet soldiers and discuss Army reforms. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth objected sharply, telling Driscoll that he was in charge and ordering him to stay in his lane, according to people familiar with the encounter. The meeting ended abruptly.

The exchange marked an early moment in what has become a strained relationship between the two senior officials. The tension became public during a congressional hearing, where Driscoll spoke about his respect for former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was dismissed on April 2. “I, too, love Gen. George,” Driscoll told lawmakers, calling him “an amazing, transformational leader.”

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White House officials later said Hegseth retains the president’s confidence, while praising both leaders. “President Trump has effectively restored a focus on readiness and lethality across our military with the help of leaders like Secretary Hegseth and Secretary Driscoll,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon spokesman, added that Hegseth “maintains excellent working relationships with the secretaries of every military service branch, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll.”

However, insiders described growing friction, including disputes over personnel decisions, promotions, and internal investigations. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery criticized the firing of Gen. George, saying: “Effectively stripping the Army of a senior leader in a wartime environment, while trying to undergo transformation procurement-wise, I couldn’t think of two things I’d rather not do than that.”

Reports also surfaced of internal disagreements over leaked classified information, personnel removals, and disputes involving senior Army leadership tied to former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. By April 2025, Hegseth dismissed Gen. George in a brief phone call without prior notice, according to people familiar with the matter.