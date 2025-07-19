/‘We’d have to go nuclear’: Only 8 days of missiles left? Ex-Pentagon official warns US military is low on missiles

A former Pentagon adviser has issued a serious warning about the state of America’s military readiness, claiming the United States may only have enough missiles to fight for eight days before being forced to consider using nuclear weapons. Retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who once served as a senior adviser to the Secretary of Defence under Donald Trump, claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging the US to stop exporting weapons overseas.

“America needs to stop sending weapons abroad. “Very reliable sources tell me we have roughly 8 days of offensive and defensive missiles on hand and readily available. Translation: We can fight an 8-day war and then we would have to go nuclear,” Macgregor wrote.

Trump ramps up weapons support for Ukraine

MacGregor’s comments come at a time of rising concern about US stockpiles, as the country continues to send military aid to Ukraine. Just days before his post, President Donald Trump announced a major new shipment of weapons to Kyiv, reversing his earlier stance on holding back military support.

Ukrainian officials praised the move, describing it as a much-needed boost in their defence against Russia. However, defence analysts in Washington are questioning whether such support can be sustained, especially as it puts more strain on America’s limited military resources.

Pentagon struggles to restock weapons

Reports in recent months have shown that the Pentagon is facing challenges in replenishing its high-end weaponry. Deliveries of some key systems, including long-range missiles, Patriot interceptors and 155mm artillery shells, have already been delayed due to production and supply issues.

MacGregor’s statement has added to growing pressure from some conservatives to rethink how and where US weapons are being used. Many have argued that Washington is risking its national defence capabilities by continuing to send large amounts of arms abroad.

Russia raises alarm over US involvement

At the same time, tensions with Russia continue to escalate. Moscow has accused Ukraine of using long-range weapons supplied by the US and its allies to strike civilian targets inside Russian territory. These actions, according to the Kremlin, are undermining any hopes of peace talks.

President Vladimir Putin has previously warned that the introduction of such weapons could drastically change the direction of the war. “We will make the necessary decisions based on the threats we face,” Putin said recently, hinting that Russia might revise its strategy if NATO appears directly involved.

Can Washington handle a new conflict?