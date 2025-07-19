/‘I hit them very, very hard’: Trump repeats 10% tariff threat against BRICS | Here's what he said

United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threats against the BRICS group of developing nations and repeated that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on imports from its members.
United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threats against the BRICS group of developing nations and repeated that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on imports from its members. Trump also repeated his 'dollar is king' remark and said he would preserve its global status. He also said that he will never allow the creation of central bank digital currency in America.
"When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries, basically, I hit them very, very hard. And if they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly," Trump said without naming the countries. "We can never let anyone play games with us."
Trump had on June 7 issued warning to countries aligning with BRICS saying that they would be charged an additional 10 percent tariff. He termed the BRICS group follows an "Anti-American policy." The US President did not clarify or expand on the “anti-American policies” reference.
"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The BRICS bloc of developing nations condemned the increase in tariffs and attacks on Iran, but refrained from naming Donald Trump. BRICS initially included India, Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa, among other countries. Last year, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia were added as members of the group. In the BRICS 2025 summit that took place in Brazil in the first week of June, the members took an indirect swipe at the US, the group’s declaration raised “serious concerns” about the rise of tariffs which it said were “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules.” The BRICS added that those restrictions “threaten to reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”