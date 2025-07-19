/‘I hit them very, very hard’: Trump repeats 10% tariff threat against BRICS | Here's what he said

United States President Donald Trump has doubled down on his threats against the BRICS group of developing nations and repeated that he would impose a 10 percent tariff on imports from its members. Trump also repeated his 'dollar is king' remark and said he would preserve its global status. He also said that he will never allow the creation of central bank digital currency in America.

"When I heard about this group from BRICS, six countries, basically, I hit them very, very hard. And if they ever really form in a meaningful way, it will end very quickly," Trump said without naming the countries. "We can never let anyone play games with us."

Trump had on June 7 issued warning to countries aligning with BRICS saying that they would be charged an additional 10 percent tariff. He termed the BRICS group follows an "Anti-American policy." The US President did not clarify or expand on the “anti-American policies” reference.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

BRICS grouping