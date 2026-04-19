‘Trump a creative negotiator who uses pressure, uncertainty in different ways, deal not far away’: US Energy Secretary Chris Wright

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that the United States “is not too far away from a deal” with the Iranians and reposed confidence in President Donald Trump’s negotiation skills and his deftness in using pressure and uncertainty.

“There are negotiations with the Iranians going on, despite what you hear in the chatter in public, I think those are actually going well,” Wright said on ‘Fox News Sunday’.

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Praising the president, Wright said Trump is “a creative negotiator” who uses “pressure in different ways, uses uncertainty in different ways.”

“I think we’ll have a nice end of this conflict,” said Wright, adding that restarting shipping “will take time but probably not too much time” once the Strait of Hormuz is fully reopened.

Wright further said that he believes gas prices have peaked but predicted that they may stay above $3 per gallon until next year.

Gas prices have risen during the US and Israeli war on Iran and Iranian attacks on nearby countries.

Gas below $3 a gallon “could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year. But prices have likely ‌peaked, and ⁠they'll start going ⁠down,” Wright told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ programme.

“Certainly with the resolution of this conflict, you’ll see prices go down.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted last week that gas prices would fall to the $3 per gallon range this summer.