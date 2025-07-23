/'Tied in shackles, eat like dogs, single toilet': Detainees reveal SHOCKING picture of US detention centres

The United States government under President Donald Trump has kept immigrants detained in as many as three detention centres in Florida in shocking conditions, a report published by Human Rights Watch revealed. The report named 'You Feel Like Your Life is Over': Abusive Practices at Three Florida Immigration Detention Centres Since January 2025,' dated July 21, alleged in its 92-page report that detainees at Krome North Service Processing Center (Krome), Broward Transitional Center (BTC), and the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami have been kept in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions that are sometimes life-threatening. The report also quoted the experiences of 17 immigrants at the three detention facilities since January 20 this year.

What the report alleged?

Katie Blankenship, immigration attorney and co-founder of Sanctuary of the South said that the rapid, chaotic, and cruel approach to arresting and locking people up is "literally deadly and causing a human rights crisis that will plague this state and the entire country for years to come.”

2. A detainee described officers beating detainees: “They jumped on them, tied them up, and dragged them out.” Another detainee said she was punished for seeking mental health support: “If you ask for help, they isolate you [in solitary confinement]. If you cry, they might take you [to solitary confinement] for two weeks. So people stay silent.”

3. Harpinder Chauhan, a British entrepreneur who had been detained by ICE at a regular immigration appointment, said that detainees at FDC were forced to eat while shackled with their hands behind their backs. “We had to bend over and eat off the chairs with our mouths, like dogs,” said Chauhan.