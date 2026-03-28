US President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 27) suggested that Washington may not honour its NATO security commitments if allies continue to refuse military support in the Middle East. Speaking at an economic event in Miami, Trump expressed bitter disappointment over Europe’s reluctance to secure the Strait of Hormuz following the wounding of 10 US soldiers at Prince Sultan Air Base. "Why would we be there for them if they're not there for us?" Trump asked. The remarks come as the Iran war enters its fifth week.

Also read | Iranian missiles hit Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia; 10 American troops wounded

'Why should we be there?' Trump questions the cost of protecting NATO allies

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"They just weren't there," he said. "We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, hundreds, protecting them, and we would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don't have to be, do we?"

Since the start of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, the US president has repeatedly voiced frustration over Western allies' lack of support and reluctance to commit forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Since the start of the war, Iran has effectively closed the shipping channel through which over one-fifth of global oil and one-quarter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) pass daily. The key sea lane remains vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

Traffic through the narrow waterway has ground to a virtual standstill, leading to a surge in global energy prices.

Six key powers, including Britain, France, Germany and Japan, say they are ready to "contribute to appropriate efforts" but have not made any commitment.

Trump calls NATO ‘COWARDS’

Trump has reserved some of his toughest criticism for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Last week, he dubbed its other members "COWARDS," and declared the alliance was a "paper tiger" without the United States.

On Thursday, he said on his Truth Social platform that the United States "needs nothing from NATO."

"NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran."

