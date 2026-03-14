/'They have no radar': Trump claims Iran’s military is 'collapsing,' says Iran war will last 'as long as necessary'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 13) claimed that Tehran ‘has no radar,’ while insisting that the Iran war will last as long as necessary. The POTUS effectively signalled that the US and Israel have achieved total air supremacy over Iran. Speaking to the press at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, the US President claimed that Iran's military capabilities have been severely weakened after 14 days of war with the United States and Israel.
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