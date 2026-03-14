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'They have no radar': Trump claims Iran’s military is 'collapsing,' says Iran war will last 'as long as necessary'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 04:33 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 04:58 IST
'They have no radar': Trump claims Iran’s military is 'collapsing,' says Iran war will last 'as long as necessary'

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 13, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Speaking from Joint Base Andrews on the 14th day of Operation Epic Fury, President Donald Trump asserted that Iran’s military has been "largely neutralised," claiming the regime now "has no radar" and "no navy." Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Mar 13) claimed that Tehran ‘has no radar,’ while insisting that the Iran war will last as long as necessary. The POTUS effectively signalled that the US and Israel have achieved total air supremacy over Iran. Speaking to the press at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, the US President claimed that Iran's military capabilities have been severely weakened after 14 days of war with the United States and Israel.
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Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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