Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed moving Iran's enriched uranium to his country, according to reports. This offer was made during his call with US President Donald Trump this week, reports Axios. Speaking to the publication, a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that this was not the first time Russia had made this offer. Notably, the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran started amid Washington's claims that Tehran had enriched uranium to weapon-grade. Why didn't Trump accept Putin's proposal even as the US insists that securing Iran's uranium stockpile remains a priority? Here's all we know.

Putin offers help securing Iranian uranium

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Reports suggest that Iran has around 450 kilogrammes of 60 per cent enriched uranium, which could be converted to weapons-grade uranium within weeks. This amount of radioactive material is enough for more than 10 bombs.

Citing sources, Axios reports that Trump is yet to take up Putin on his offer to move the alleged nuclear-grade uranium to Russia. A source told the publication that, "This is not the first time it was offered," but added that, "it hasn't been accepted. The U.S. position is we need to see the uranium secured."

Russia reportedly made a similar offer in May 2025, before the US and Israel launched strikes against Iranian facilities. The same was also proposed before the launch of the current "pre-emptive" strikes under the US's Operation Epic Fury and Israel's Operation Lion's Roar.

Why hasn't Trump accepted the offer?

The US official noted that the US President "talks to everyone — Xi, Putin, the Europeans — and he's always willing to make a deal". However, he added that it has to be a good deal, as the "president doesn't make bad deals".

This comes amid reports that the US and Israel were considering putting boots on the ground in Iran. The two nations are believed to have discussed sending special forces into Iran to secure the nation's nuclear stockpile in the later stages of the US-Israel-Iran war in West Asia.

On Friday, Trump's Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, insisted that US "has a range of options" to take control of Iran's highly enriched uranium. He said that one option was that Tehran submit the stockpile voluntarily. "They weren't willing to do that in negotiations. I would never tell this group or the world what we're willing to do or how far we're willing to go — but we have options, for sure," he added.