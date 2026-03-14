/Was Trump 'duped' by Netanyahu into launching Iran war? Iranian parliament speaker makes shocking claim

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran no longer distinguishes between the United States and Israel following the outbreak of the war. In a post on X, Ghalibaf accused US President Donald Trump of being “duped” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into launching the conflict. This comes as the US president on Friday (Mar 13) claimed that Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded. “Iran has no radar. They have no anti-aircraft weapons,” he insisted.

Trump ‘duped’ by Netanyahu?

“Trump was duped by Netanyahu into starting the war and is now acting under his control,” wrote.

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Ghalibaf added that Iran would continue fighting until its adversaries change their approach. “The war will continue until the enemy's calculus is altered and they are driven to regret,” he said.