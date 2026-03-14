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Was Trump 'duped' by Netanyahu into launching Iran war? Iranian parliament speaker makes shocking claim

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Mar 14, 2026, 07:01 IST | Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 07:14 IST
Was Trump 'duped' by Netanyahu into launching Iran war? Iranian parliament speaker makes shocking claim

Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump superimposed over a geopolitical chessboard; US and Israeli themed pieces face Iranian drone pieces on a map of the Middle East with a burning Tehran skyline in the background. Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and AI-generated illustration)

Story highlights

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has asserted that the United States and Israel are now "indistinguishable" following the escalation of Iran war. In a scathing post on X, he claimed that Trump was "duped" by Netanyahu into starting the conflict.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran no longer distinguishes between the United States and Israel following the outbreak of the war. In a post on X, Ghalibaf accused US President Donald Trump of being “duped” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into launching the conflict. This comes as the US president on Friday (Mar 13) claimed that Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely degraded. “Iran has no radar. They have no anti-aircraft weapons,” he insisted.

Trump ‘duped’ by Netanyahu?

“Trump was duped by Netanyahu into starting the war and is now acting under his control,” wrote.

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Ghalibaf added that Iran would continue fighting until its adversaries change their approach. “The war will continue until the enemy's calculus is altered and they are driven to regret,” he said.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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