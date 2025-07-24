/‘They are my kids too’: Story of Bangladeshi teacher who died after saving 25 children from fighter jet crash site

A teacher in Bangladesh is being hailed as a hero for saving nearly 25 children from the burning wreckage of a plane that crashed on a school-college campus on July 21. Mahreen Chowdhury, who suffered 100 per cent burns, died in a Dhaka hospital. Here is her story:

Heroic acts of Bangladeshi teacher during fighter jet crash

Mahreen Chowdhury rescued around 25 children from a burning building after the Bangladesh Air Force F7 jet crashed on the Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday. Mehreen died on Monday night at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, from burns suffered in the plane crash. She was buried in her home district of Nilphamari.

Who is Mahreen Chowhury, the heroic Bangladeshi teacher who saved kids from plane crash site?

Chowdhury was the eldest daughter of the former Bangladesh president Ziaur Rahman's cousin, Mohitur Rahman Chowdhury, and Chhabera Chowdhury. She completed her SSC from Shaheen School and College in Dhaka in 1995, Dhaka Tribune said in a profile on the teacher. She earned her Honours and Master’s degrees from Titumir College.

Mehreen had been teaching at Milestone School and College for nearly 19 years, serving as coordinator for classes 3 to 5 of the Bengali medium branch.

She lived in Uttara with her husband, Mansur Helal, and their two sons: Ayan Rashid Miaaz, 16, and Adil Rashid Mahid, 6.

Those kids are my kids too: Last words of Bangladeshi teacher who saved students during plane crash

"Those kids are my kids too," she had told her husband before dying from burns that covered nearly 100 per cent of her body.

Her husband, Mansur Helal, recalled that her final words were: "I did my best to pull out about 20 to 25 people, as much as I could… I don't know what happened after that."

The horrific Bangladesh fighter jet crash

The crash occurred when the Chinese-made F7 jet experienced a mechanical snag during a training flight.

The jet then slammed into a two-storey building in the school-college campus.

At least 31 people, 25 of them young children, died in the crash. More than 160 were injured, with many suffering jet fuel burns. Bangladesh observed a day of mourning.

Protests in Bangladesh after Chinese-made fighter jet crash

Police used tear gas and sound grenades to disperse crowds holding protests over the fighter jet crash.

Protests erupted across the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, with students demanding accurate casualty figures. The protestors are also seeking compensation for families, and changes to air force procedures.

The government has launched an investigation into Bangladesh’s deadliest aviation disaster in decades.

India has sent burn specialists and nurses to help with the treatment of the crash victims.