/Bangladesh jet crash: Pilot tried to steer plane away from populated area but...

Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, the pilot of the Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft that crashed in Bangladesh, tried saving it by driving it away from any densely populated area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said, Dhaka Tribune reported. But unfortunately, the jet crashed into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, and so far, at least 19 people have been reported dead, including the pilot, and multiple people were injured.

“To manage the situation and prevent major damage, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Md Towkir Islam, made every effort to steer the aircraft from a densely populated area to a less crowded location. Unfortunately, the jet crashed unexpectedly into a two-storey building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Dhaka. The sudden accident resulted in 19 deaths, including the pilot, and 164 injuries," the ISPR said in its statement.

Towkir belonged to the 35th squadron, 76 BAFA course, and was reportedly injured in the crash. He was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), The Daily Star quoted Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, the special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as saying. The pilot has reportedly died.

What happened?

The Air Force Chengdu F-7 BGI crashed onto the campus of the school when the children were present there. Television footage showed fire and smoke billowing from the site of the crash. The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

The injured were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. The initial report, as per the Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Sun, said that most of the injured were students of the educational institute. Their identities have not yet been confirmed. The rescue operation is still on.