/India sends burn specialists to Bangladesh after military jet crash

The Indian government announced on Tuesday night that it is sending a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses to Bangladesh to treat those who were injured during the jet crash. The incident claimed the lives of at least 31 people, including 25 children, when a military jet crashed into the Milestone School and College in the Uttara area of Dhaka on Monday. Most of the injuries in the crash were burns.

Following the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences at the death and assured of support and assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "A team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support is scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims."

According to a report by the Indian news agency PTI, the team of doctors will provide recommendations for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary after assessing the patients' conditions. Additional medical teams will also be sent to Dhaka as per the preliminary examination.

The medical team includes two Delhi-based doctors: one from the Safdarjung Hospital and the other from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. India has also assured of arranging treatment for several injured individuals in Indian hospitals based on doctors' recommendations.

A high-level investigation committee was also formed by the Bangladesh Air Force to determine the cause of the accident.

Bangladesh students stage protest

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters have protested in Bangladesh, demanding accountability after an air force fighter jet crashed into a Dhaka school. The children, several aged under 12, were returning home from class on Monday when the tragic incident occurred, crashing the jet into their school and bursting into flames.

Along with students from the same school, others from nearby colleges also protested, demanding an accurate death toll as two government officials visited the crash site on Tuesday and shouted, “Why did our brothers die? We demand answers!”