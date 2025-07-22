/Chinese aircraft blamed for Bangladesh jet crash? With 27 BAF crashes over 30 years, experts shed light on possible reasons

Bangladesh jet crash: In one of the biggest plane incidents in Bangladesh aviation history, over 30 people lost their lives, while more than 170 people were injured after a Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday. The jet that crashed was made in China and was on a routine training mission when it went down and hit the college.

Along with other people, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Towkir Islam Sagar, was also killed in the deadly incident.

Notably, the BAF has witnessed several crashes in three decades, according to a report by Dhaka Tribune. It noted that the Bangladesh air force has seen at least 27 crashes involving fighter jets and trainer aircraft.

According to the report, the crashes are raising concerns over outdated aircraft and increasing urban encroachment around military installations.

Some of the biggest BAF crashes included Russian aircraft, while some were Chinese and others Czech-made, as per military records, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Here are some of the biggest BAF crashes

May 2024

A Russian Yak-130 crashed in Patenga, Chattogram, during a training session on May 9, last year. The cause was probably due to some pilot error. In the deadly crash, Squadron Leader Asim Jawad died, while the co‑pilot survived the incident.

November 2018

A Chinese F-7BG crashed in Madhupur, Tangail on November 23, 2018. As the jet went down, Wing Commander Arif Ahmed Dipu died after ejecting.

July 2018

On November 23, 2018, a Chinese-Pakistani K-8W trainer crashed near Jessore during night training. In the fatal incident, two Squadron leaders also lost their lives.

December 2017

At Cox's Bazar, two Russian Yak-130 jets collided mid-air over Maheshkhali Island on December 27, 2017. However, there were no casualties, and all four pilots ejected safely.

July 2017

Another Yak-130 crashed during a training flight in Lohagara, Chattogram, on July 11. In the crash, both pilots survived.

June 2015

In a shocking incident, a Chinese F-7MB disappeared into the Bay of Bengal off Chattogram on June 29, 2015. Flight Lieutenant Tahmid went missing as the jet was missing, and was presumed dead.

April 2012

In another fatal crash, a Czechoslovakian Aero L‑39 trainer crashed in Madhupur, Tangail, on April 8. Pilot Officer Shariful Haque died while Squadron Leader Rashid suffered injuries.

December 2010

On December 20, two Chinese PT‑6 training aircraft crashed near Barisal Airport. In the incident, both squadron leaders died.

April 2008

A Chinese F‑7 crashed in Ghatail, Tangail on April 8, 2008. The incident killed Squadron Leader Morshed Hasan after ejecting.

Now the question arises, whether the cause behind yesterday's BAF crash was the Chinese aircraft? Out of the 11 crashes witnessed in the last 20 years, seven aircraft involved Chinese-made planes, while three were Russian-made and one Czech-made, according to reports.

A former Bangladesh air force officer told Dhaka Tribune on condition of anonymity, "Chinese aircraft are one of the main reasons behind these repeated crashes, yet the Air Force continues to use them due to various constraints."

Know about the F-7 BGI jet

The aircraft that crashed in Dhaka's college was an F-7 BGI, a Chinese-made fighter jet considered an advanced variant of the Chengdu J-7. Manufactured by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the jet was mainly used as an interceptor aircraft in various air forces around the world.

The J-7 is itself a Chinese clone of the Soviet-era MiG-21, which is one of the most mass-produced fighter aircraft in history. In 2013, as China discontinued the J-7 series, it began exporting the upgraded F-7 BGI version to countries like Bangladesh before that.