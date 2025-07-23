/Bangladesh jet crash: India sends Delhi's burn specialist doctors to Dhaka

India on Wednesday extended help to Bangladesh by sending a team of doctors to treat those who sustained serious burn injuries in the air force crash in Dhaka. The team includes two burn specialists from the national capital's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, and a nursing assistant.

"This evening (July 23), a team of two Indian specialists and a nursing assistant from two of India’s topmost burn injury treatment hospitals — Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi — landed in Dhaka to help with the treatment of the victims of the plane crash tragedy of 21 July in Dhaka. They will begin their work at a designated hospital treating these patients from tomorrow morning. Their visit follows PM Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragedy," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

A Bangladesh air force jet crashed in Dhaka's residential area earlier this week. According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash rose to 29.

The plane, an F-7 fighter jet, crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon. The authorities in Bangladesh are apprehensive that the death toll might rise, as at least 25 patients with serious burn injuries are critical. The jet was being flown by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who also died in the crash.

On July 21, PM Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash.