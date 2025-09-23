/‘Surrender weapons’, Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas tells Hamas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that the terrorist group Hamas must have “no role” in governing Gaza in the future and called on the militant group to hand over its weapons. “Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” Abbas said via video link at a summit on a two-state solution at the United Nations, where France announced its recognition of the Palestinian state.

“What we want is one unified state without weapons, a state with one law and one legitimate security forces,” Abbas said.

Abbas also underscored his commitment to hold presidential and parliamentary elections after the end of the war. “We will draft an interim constitution within three months to ensure the transfer of power from the authority to the state,” he added.

The leader also called for more nations to recognise a Palestinian state.

“We commend the positions of those countries that recognised the state of Palestine, we call on those who have not yet done so to follow suit. We call for your support so that Palestine becomes a fully-fledged member of the United Nations,” he said.

Expanding settlements in West Bank ‘eroding prospects’ for a solution: UNGA president

United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock exphasised the importance of a two-state solution and condemned the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

She said the settlement expansions and demolition in the occupied West Bank are “eroding any prospects for a political solution.”

Israel has approved a controversial plan to build thousands of new housing units in the West Bank that would cut the territory in two, with far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich previously saying, “The Palestinian state is being erased from the table not with slogans, but with actions.”

“The horrors of Gaza make equally clear that we cannot allow such devastation to happen again,” Baerbock said.