/'Something wrong with his moral compass': Elon Musk used drugs including ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms while working for Trump

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, reportedly used a mix of ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms while acting as one of Donald Trump’s top advisers. According to an investigation by the New York Times, Musk’s drug use was not just occasional, it became frequent enough to affect his health and daily life.

Sources close to Musk told the Times that he often carried a daily stash of around 20 pills. His consumption of ketamine reportedly led to bladder problems, a known side effect of long-term use.

Drug use intensified during political rise

The report claims Musk’s drug use became more intense as he gained political influence. He had donated $275 million to Trump’s campaign and was appointed head of the so-called “department of government efficiency”, known informally as Doge. While in this role, he held sway over key decisions in government spending.

Despite publicly claiming he only took “a small amount” of ketamine “about once every two weeks”, sources told the Times he was using it far more regularly. “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk said in a March 2024 interview with journalist Don Lemon.

Behaviour raised questions before resignation

Musk officially stepped down from his government role on Wednesday. His resignation came after months of strange behaviour, including reportedly insulting cabinet members and even making a Nazi-like gesture at a political event.

Although ketamine can be prescribed legally as a Schedule III drug, its recreational use or combining it with other substances could still break federal workplace rules. Ecstasy, on the other hand, is a Schedule I drug, making it completely illegal for most government employees.

However, Musk was classified as a “special government employee”, which means he didn’t have to follow the same strict drug policies as regular federal workers.

Drug box contained Adderall, sources say

Photos seen by Times sources show Musk’s regular pill box included substances marked as Adderall, a drug used to treat ADHD but often misused for its stimulant effects.

It remains unclear whether Musk ever attended White House meetings under the influence. Still, he was involved in confidential discussions with foreign leaders and helped shape federal budget decisions.

The White House did not comment on whether Musk was ever tested for drug use, despite having access to sensitive information.

While Musk’s company SpaceX enforces a drug-free policy due to its work with the US government, insiders told the Times that Musk was often tipped off before random drug tests, potentially weakening the process.

Podcaster and public thinker Sam Harris, who once counted Musk as a friend, wrote in January, “There is something seriously wrong with his moral compass, if not his perception of reality.”