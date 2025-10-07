/'She’s so crazy': Trump asks Greta Thunberg to 'see a doctor' after deportation from Israel - Here's why

US President Donald Trump once again slammed climate activist Greta Thunberg and called her 'troublemaker' and 'crazy' after her deportation from Israel. Israel on Monday (Oct 6) deported Thunberg and 170 other activists who were detained while taking part in an aid Flotilla bound for Gaza. Speaking to reporters about the same trump claimed Greta Thunberg has 'anger management problem.' Earlier in June, Trump had said that Thunberg is strange person who has "anger issues." At that time Trump was commenting on Greta's effort to react Gaza via British-flagged ship Madleen.

She is just a troublemaker…She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor. If you ever watch her -- for a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy. You can have her,” Trump said.

What Israel said over Greta Thunberg's deportation

In a statement informing about Thunberg's deportation, Israel said that other deportees included citizens of several nations, including Greece, Italy, France, and the United States. Calling it a “PR stunt”, Israeli Foreign Ministry accused the activists of spreading lies that are part of their “pre-planned fake news campaign.” AFP reported that 138 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were still in Israeli custody. The Israeli military on Oct 2 had intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla, which consisted of 45 vessels carrying aid and foreign activists aimed to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Thunberg has claimed harsh treatment by Israeli authorities. She said that she was held in a cell infested with bedbugs and was provided little food and water. The Guardian reported that a Swedish official, who attempted to visit the activist in Israeli prison wrote an email to the Swedish foreign ministry and revealed the details. The email read, "The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

