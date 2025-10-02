Israeli forces have intercepted several boats of the Gaza aid flotilla, including the vessel carrying Greta Thunberg, around 70 nautical miles off Gaza.
Greta Thunberg among activists detained as Israeli navy intercepts Gaza aid flotilla
Several boats carrying humanitarian aid to famine-stricken Gaza were intercepted by the Israeli navy late Wednesday (Oct 1), sparking outrage from activists and fresh diplomatic ripples across Europe. On board the flotilla was famed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, confirmed the Israeli foreign ministry. A video released by the ministry showed her sitting on a ship’s deck as officers handed her a water bottle and raincoat. Officials stressed that Thunberg and her companions were “safe and healthy.”
Thunberg's flotilla, called the Global Sumud Flotilla, set sail from Spain last month with around 45 vessels, aiming to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver symbolic supplies. Organisers said three boats—the Sirius, Alma, and Adara—were intercepted about 70 nautical miles from the Gaza coast. In a statement, as reported by AFP, Global Sumud Flotilla said, "Around 8:30 pm Gaza time (1730 GMT), several vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, including the Alma, Sirius and Adara, were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli occupation forces in international waters". The group added that contact with several other vessels was lost soon after the interceptions. "Beyond the confirmed interceptions, live streams and communications with several other vessels have been lost".
On X, the group called the interception “unlawful” and said that it was a “blatant act of desperation” to keep “Gaza starved and cut off”.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry also shared information on the captured flotilla. In a video the ministry shared on X, Greta Thunberg can be seen sitting on a ship's deck being handed a water bottle and a raincoat. "Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy," reads the video caption.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that the operation was expected to take two to three hours, and said Israeli forces had been instructed “not to use violence.”
The flotilla included a wide mix of activists, politicians and high-profile figures, such as Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and members of the European Parliament. Despite the interception, organisers said they remained committed to breaking the blockade and drawing attention to what they describe as a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.