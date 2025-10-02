/‘Hamas-Sumud passengers’: Israel to deport Gaza flotilla activists, including Greta Thunberg, to Europe

Google Preferred
Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 13:01 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 13:04 IST
Global Sumud Flotilla. Inset: Greta Thunberg and other activists that were detained by Israel Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP and X)

Story highlights

Israel says pro-Palestinian activists from the Gaza aid flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, will be deported to Europe. The flotilla was intercepted at sea, with Israel again hinting at Hamas links while insisting all passengers are “safe and in good health.”

The Israeli foreign ministry on Thursday (Oct 2) announced that it would deport pro-Palestinian activists who were detained from a Global Sumud Flotilla to Europe. Once again hinting at alleged Hamas links, Israel said that the passengers of the flotilla, which includes famed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, were on their way to Israel from where they'll be deported to Europe. "Hamas-Sumud passengers…are safe and in good health," the ministry said on X. This comes after reports that Israeli naval forces intercepted several vessels carrying humanitarian aid to famine-stricken Gaza.

Also read | ‘Blatant act of desperation’: Greta Thunberg, activists detained as Israeli navy stops Gaza aid flotilla. Watch video

(More to follow)

