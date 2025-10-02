/‘Hamas-Sumud passengers’: Israel to deport Gaza flotilla activists, including Greta Thunberg, to Europe

The Israeli foreign ministry on Thursday (Oct 2) announced that it would deport pro-Palestinian activists who were detained from a Global Sumud Flotilla to Europe. Once again hinting at alleged Hamas links, Israel said that the passengers of the flotilla, which includes famed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, were on their way to Israel from where they'll be deported to Europe. "Hamas-Sumud passengers…are safe and in good health," the ministry said on X. This comes after reports that Israeli naval forces intercepted several vessels carrying humanitarian aid to famine-stricken Gaza.