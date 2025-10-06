/‘PR stunt’: Israel deports Greta Thunberg, 170 other Gaza flotilla activists, calls it ‘fake news campaign’

Israel on Monday (Oct 6) deported Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and 170 other activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza. Calling it a “PR stunt”, it accused the activists of spreading lies that are part of their “pre-planned fake news campaign”. Israel’s Foreign Ministry further urged people not to believe the “fake news they are spreading.”

In a statement on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said, “171 additional provocateurs from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, were deported today from Israel to Greece and Slovakia.” It added that deportees included citizens of several nations, including Greece, Italy, France, and the United States.

“All the legal rights of the participants in this PR stunt were and will continue to be fully upheld,” the statement added. “The lies they are spreading are part of their pre-planned fake news campaign.”

The Foreign Ministry noted that the “only violent incident came from a Hamas–Sumud provocateur who bit a female medical staff member of Ketsiyot Prison.” It added, “Don’t believe the fake news they are spreading.”

AFP reported that 138 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla were still in Israeli custody, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Global Sumud flotilla

On Thursday (Oct 2), the Israeli military intercepted the Global Sumud flotilla, which consisted of 45 vessels carrying aid and foreign activists aimed to break an Israeli blockade to deliver aid to Gaza, the war-torn territory that is gripped with famine as per the United Nations.

While in detention, Thunberg claimed harsh treatment by Israeli authorities, saying that she was held in a cell infested with bedbugs and was provided little food and water. However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry refuted the claims, calling them “brazen lies”.