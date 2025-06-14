/‘Russia can’t be stopped with words’: Zelensky wants Trump to get tougher on Putin, warns appeasement won’t end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the United States to change its tone in dealings with Russia, saying that appearing too soft towards Moscow will not stop President Vladimir Putin.

“Right now, the tone of the US–Russia dialogue feels too warm,” Zelensky said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Let’s be honest: that won’t stop Putin. What’s needed is a shift in tone,” he said.

He added that it’s essential for Washington to make it clear that it will continue to stand with Ukraine by maintaining sanctions and supporting its army.

Zelensky says appeasement will only encourage more aggression

Zelensky warned against sending mixed signals about Western support, arguing that portraying Russia and Ukraine as equals is “deeply unfair.”

“Russia is the aggressor. They started this war. They do not want to end it. That’s why the world must send a clear message: if Putin refuses to end the war, the strongest possible sanctions will follow,” he said.

He stressed that financial pressure on Russia is one of the few effective tools the West has, noting that Putin can only expand the military if he has the money to do so.

Sanctions critical to stopping Russia’s war machine

Zelensky emphasised that sanctions, especially those targeting Russia’s banking system, shadow oil fleet, and energy revenues, are vital.

“Capping the price of Russian energy is critical, because oil is their main source of income. What happens in the Middle East is now driving oil prices up, and that, in turn, affects Europe’s security. That’s why oil price caps are such a powerful tool,” he explained.

He also pointed out that sanctions are not only about cutting off funds, but about preventing access to missile and weapon components, which Russia uses to manufacture arms at scale.

Zelensky warns Russia is determined to prolong the war

According to Zelensky, propaganda has radicalised Russian society, fuelling hostility towards NATO and the West.

“Russia can’t just be stopped with words. It’s like a high-speed train with no one at the wheel,” he said, adding that Moscow has significantly increased spending on its defence sector, unofficial estimates place it at $300 billion annually.

Ukraine recovers more bodies and swaps prisoners with Russia

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced that it had received 1,200 more bodies from Russia under a previous exchange deal.

“Ukraine received another 1,200 bodies, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel,” Kyiv’s coordination centre for prisoners of war confirmed on social media.

Additionally, Ukraine and Russia completed another prisoner exchange under arrangements made earlier this month in Istanbul.

“This is the fourth exchange in a week,” Zelensky wrote. Russia’s defence ministry also said its troops had been returned under the deal.