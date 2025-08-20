‘Road to nowhere’: Russia slams security discussions with Trump on Ukraine without Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday (Aug 20) warned that discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine without involving Russia were a “road to nowhere”. He further slammed the European leaders for making “clumsy attempts” to change US President Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine, accusing the bloc of trying to “aggressively escalate” the situation. He added that the Europeans did not put forth any “constructive” ideas in their recent meeting with Trump.

This comes as NATO military chiefs on Wednesday (Aug 20) were set to hold discussions on details of eventual security guarantees for Ukraine amid recent efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The West understands perfectly well that seriously discussing security guarantees without the Russian Federation is a utopia, a road to nowhere,” Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday. “We cannot agree that it is now suggested to solve collective security issues without the Russian Federation”

‘Clumsy attempts’ by Europe

“We have only seen aggressive escalation of the situation and rather clumsy attempts to change the position of the US president,” Lavrov said, referring to the meeting between Trump, European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that happened at the White House on Monday (Aug 18).

“We did not hear any constructive ideas from the Europeans there,” he added.

This comes following the recent diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, including the meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 and Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on Monday (Aug 18).

Putin-Zelensky talks ‘must be prepared ‘meticulously’

Following the discussions, Putin agreed to meet with Zelensky and accept some Western security guarantees for Ukraine.

Lavrov also said that any talks between Putin and Zelensky “must be prepared in the most meticulous way” so the meeting does not lead to a “deterioration” of the situation around the conflict.

