/Where will Putin and Zelensky meet to discuss a deal? Trump says...

After the high-level meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and seeing him in a suit, Donald Trump announced on Monday (August 19) that he has started the arrangement to for a meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Russian supremo Vladimir Putin. Trump said that after the meeting between the presidents of the countries at war takes place, another meeting will happen, which will include the American president himself. Talking about the location of the meeting for the two presidents, Trump said it was up to them to decide on a place.



"I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron ... in the White House, which ended in a further meeting in the Oval Office. During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America. Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," the American president said.

'I don't think you need a ceasefire'

Trump had previously said there would be "severe consequences" if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine. When he was asked if his ultimate goal remains unchanged, the American president he does not think that a ceasefire is needed in the first place.