/‘Ready to work towards trilateral summit’: European leaders back Trump’s plan for talks between US, Russia, Ukraine

European leaders on Saturday (Aug 16) in a joint statement backed Trump’s proposal for a “trilateral summit” between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as a next step in the ongoing efforts to stop the war in Ukraine that is currently in its fourth year. This comes after the US President Donald Trump briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on what was discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

In statement was backed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President in Alaska on 15 August 2025. Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the joint statement read.

It further added, “As President Trump said ‘there’s no deal until there’s a deal’. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks, including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon. We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support.”

The European leaders stressed that any peace deal must include “ironclad security guarantees” for Ukraine and expressed their support for Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also refuted any concessions on Ukraine’s future alliances, noting that Kyiv has the sole right to make any decision regarding the Ukrainian territory.

“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine's pathway to EU and NATO. It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force,” the statement said.

It added, “As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy until there is a just and lasting peace.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky is set to meet with Trump on Monday (Aug 18) in Washington to hold talks as part of efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.