/Zelensky slams Russia for rejecting ceasefire, says Putin 'complicating the situation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Aug 16) accused Russia of complicating peace efforts by refusing to agree to a ceasefire, more than three years into the conflict. "We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing. This complicates the situation," Zelensky said in a social media post. Slamming Moscow for lacking "the will to carry out a simple order to stop the strikes," he noted that "it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement far greater -- peaceful coexistence with its neighbours for decades." He stressed that “Stopping the killing is a key element of stopping the war.”

Nordic-Baltic Eight back Ukraine

The Ukrainian president made the remarks while posting a document from the leaders of eight Nordic-Baltic nations. In the joint statement, the Nordic-Baltic eight – Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden – reaffirmed their strong backing for Kyiv and US President Donald Trump's mediation efforts.

"We welcome President Trump's statement that the U.S. is prepared to participate in security guarantees. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine's armed forces or on its cooperation with other countries," the statement said.

Trump-Zelensky to meet soon

In his post late on Saturday, Zelensky confirmed that he will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 18), calling it an important opportunity for leaders to clarify "all the details and determine which steps are necessary and will work."