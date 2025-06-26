/'President Trump open to visit from Netanyahu in DC', says White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt briefed the reporters on Thursday (June 26). Karoline said, "Netanyahu expressed interest to come to DC and meet President Trump in the coming weeks. She added that President Trump is open to that but no final date for a meeting has been set yet." “Iranians were weeks away from completing nuclear weapons. There was ‘no indication to the United States that any of that enriched uranium was moved prior to the strike’ on Saturday (June 21), which had targeted three Iranian nuclear sites,” she added.

Karoline went on to say that, "The contrast in leadership could not be more clear. Barack Obama and Joe Biden sent pallets of cash, American taxpayer dollars, in a failed attempt to buy the Iranian regime's compliance with a weak and ineffective deal.President Trump sent a fleet of American warplanes to destroy Iran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. The United States and the entire world is safer because of the this presidents decisiveness.”

“The President wants peace. He always has... We see a new era in which perhaps some of these Gulf and Arab states can sign on to the Abraham Accords," she added.

On being asked about the 'One Big Beautiful Bill', Karoline replied saying, "We expect that bill to be on the president's desk for signature by July 4th."

On being asked about the the Miami Herald recently publishing a story saying the Trump administration was targeting migrant foster children. Karoline said, “I was aghast at the headline. It’s egregious to accuse this administration of trying to target foster children. That is not at all what is happening at the Department of Homeland Security.” “It’s another example of fake news. The May border numbers speak for themselves. Not a single illegal alien was allowed into this country… that means not a single child was allowed into this country possibly with human smugglers or human traffickers.”

