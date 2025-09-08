/'Peace maker' Trump orders to dismantle longest-standing peace vigil in US history

The Trump administration ordered to dismantle the longest-standing peace vigil on a street across the White House. It was done under the pretext of “beautification” of Washington, DC. It was also a part of the cleanup drive, which aimed to remove encampments by the homeless. But the peace vigil was a protest against wars. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, “Take it down today, right now.” TheUS president also mentioned that he has been aware of these tents near the White House.

What is the vigil about?

The peace vigil started in 1981 to promote nuclear disarmament; it was a voice to end war across the globe. It was started by an activist named William Thomas. After he died in 2009, other protesters took over the cause and continued to stay camped in DC, it also believed to be the longest anti-war protest in American history. After Thomas passed away, Melaku-Bello took over. He lives in a small tent with a banner which reads: ‘Live by the bomb, die by the bomb’, as reported by news agency Associated Press.

“They’re choosing to call a place that is not an encampment an encampment just to fit what is in Trump’s agenda of removing the encampments,” Melaku-Bello said.

Trump roots for world peace

The US president has on multiple occasions claimed that he has ended wars. “End six wars in six months,” he has mentioned conflicts from across the globe and posed as a peacemaker. Many of his allies have also nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize after these claims. Even his team says he spends of his day planning how to end wars and that world peace is his priority.

The dismantling of the peace vigil is contrary to his agenda of bringing about world peace. As the activists are only working for world peace and hoping to do so without any violence or any loud action. But they are being razed by the Trump administration.