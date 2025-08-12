/EU sans Hungary welcomes Trump's effort to end 'Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine'

Leaders of the European Union have come forth to appreciate and welcome Donald Trump’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He, who is familiar with being referred to as the ‘peacemaker’ and in recent times recognised for calling for a ceasefire between war-torn countries. The US president has credited himself for India-Pakistan conflict, claims which the former isn’t aligned with. With that, Trump has said he has stopped five wars in five months. He also, ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear facilities before declaring peace. While the statement by EU comes before the Trump-Putin summit, Hungary has dissociated it from it.

“We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine. A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force," the statement read

It also highlighted that the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. Since February 2022, the death toll due to the conflict has only mounted. Three years on, the situation for people of Ukraine has only been going downhill. “The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has wider implications for European and international security. We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests.”