/‘Pakistan can never prosper...’: Netizens couldn’t hold back after 12 MPs raised hands for lost cash in Islamabad assembly

An amusing scene unfolded in the Pakistani Assembly when the speaker raised his hands with a bundle of cash, asking who it belonged to. The amusing part is, 12 people raised their hands, saying it was theirs. The video of the incident was heavily circulated on social media, showing Pakistan’s National Assembly as the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq discovered a bundle of currency notes lying on the floor. found 10 PKR 5,000 notes (around ₹16,500) on the floor of the Assembly and asked, “Whose money is this? Whoever it belongs to, please raise your hand."

Around 12–13 MPs raised their hands for the ten notes. “There are 10 notes and twelve owners," the Speaker said. Ultimately, the cash went to its actual owner - PTI’s Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, according to Pakistan’s Aaj TV. He later collected the cash from the Assembly office.

How did the internet take it?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A person called the MPs “the system’s rotten eggs," while another commented, “Pakistan can never prosper while these characterless people occupy top slots."

One social media user noted, “How honest our parliament is can be seen by this scenario."