/‘Our virtual door is open’: UK launches dark web portal for foreign spies. Know details

The UK's foreign intelligence service MI6 on Friday launched a "dark web portal" to try to recruit spies in Russia and around the world by offering them a secure communication channel.

The "Silent Courier" portal lets anyone with access to sensitive information relating to terrorism or hostile intelligence activity to securely contact the UK, the agency said.

Instructions on accessing the portal are available on the verified YouTube channel of the Secret Intelligence Service, better known as MI6.

"Our virtual door is open to you," outgoing MI6 chief Richard Moore said to potential spies as he launched the portal.

The intelligence agency, which achieved global fame through Ian Fleming's fictional agent James Bond, advised users to utilise the secure Tor browser to access the dark web, and to use devices and email accounts not linked to themselves so as not to rouse suspicions.

If Tor is banned in their country, then people are advised to utilise VPNs, added the advice, which was posted in multiple languages.

"As the world changes, and the threats we're facing multiply, we must ensure the UK is always one step ahead of our adversaries," said Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

"Now we're bolstering their efforts with cutting-edge tech so MI6 can recruit new spies for the UK -- in Russia and around the world," she said.