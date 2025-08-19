Iran and Israel were embroiled in cross-border fighting, it was on June 12 that the countries agreed for a ceasefire after US President Donald Trump intervened to broker peace. Now, on Monday (August 18), a high-ranking Iranian official said that the conflict may resurface. This statement comes two months after the 12-day conflict was paused. He cautioned it could probably be a temporary break.

“We must remain vigilant for potential conflict at any moment; we are not in a formal ceasefire but rather in a temporary suspension of hostilities,” First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref was quoted by news outlet Eurasian Times.

The ceasefire announced by Trump came on June 24, a day after US struck nuclear facilities in Iran. He, in his statement, had said, “I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

Talking to local media on Sunday (August 17), Yahya Rahim Safavi, a key military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that they are ‘bracing for the worst possible outcomes’.

In an interview with news outlet Shargh Daily, Safavi said, “We are not under a ceasefire; we are in a state of war that could escalate at any moment. There is no formal agreement, no protocols, no understanding with Israel or the United States.”

The ceasefire was an informal halt to the cross-border fighting. On the day of the pause, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had said, ‘there is NO agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’.