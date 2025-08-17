/'Whoever raises a hand against Israel, their hand will be cut off': Israel's BIG WARNING to Houthis

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday (August 17) threatened Houthis that it is just the "beginning", adding that they will hurt them greatly if the Iran-backed Houthis group raises a hand against Israel. Katz further warned that the Houthis will pay interest for every attempt to fire at Israel.

"The Houthis will pay with compound interest for every attempt to fire at Israel," Katz wrote in a post on X.

The Israeli defence minister added that they are imposing an air and sea blockade on Houthis "that hurts them greatly, and this morning we struck infrastructure and energy targets."

"This is just the beginning," he warned.

Katz further stressed that the continuation will be "strong and painful", adding, "Whoever raises a hand against Israel - their hand will be cut off."

Earlier today, the Israeli military said that they struck an "energy infrastructure" site used by Houthis, deep inside Yemen. The IDF added that the strikes were carried out in response to the attacks on Israel launched by the Iran-backed group throughout the Gaza war.

In a statement, the IDF said that it “attacked terror targets deep in Yemen in the area of the city of Sana’a. The IDF struck energy infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime, at a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometers from Israel and deep within Yemen.

“The strikes were carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terror regime against the State of Israel and its citizens, including the launching of ground-to-ground missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israeli territory,” the IDF said in the statement.